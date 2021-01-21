Elderly woman killed, another injured over enmity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :An elderly woman was killed and another was injured over an enmity in the limits of Tandlianwala police here on Thursday, According to police, the accused entered the house of Muradan Bibi in Chak 431 and opened fire over an old enmity.

Consequently, she died on-the-spot, while another woman, Farhat, sustained bullet injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Tandlianwala while the area police shifted the dead body to mortuary for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.