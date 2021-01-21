UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly Woman Killed, Another Injured Over Enmity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Elderly woman killed, another injured over enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :An elderly woman was killed and another was injured over an enmity in the limits of Tandlianwala police here on Thursday, According to police, the accused entered the house of Muradan Bibi in Chak 431 and opened fire over an old enmity.

Consequently, she died on-the-spot, while another woman, Farhat, sustained bullet injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Tandlianwala while the area police shifted the dead body to mortuary for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Died Tandlianwala Women

Recent Stories

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

10 minutes ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

11 minutes ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

15 minutes ago

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia May Become Vital Hub for Sputnik V Va ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.