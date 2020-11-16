UrduPoint.com
Elderly Woman Killed By Neighbour

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:45 PM

Elderly woman killed by neighbour

An elderly age woman was killed over a quarrel near Attheelpur,Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :An elderly age woman was killed over a quarrel near Attheelpur,Kasur.

police said here on Monday that Suleman and Razzaq r/o Attheelpur, neighbours, quarreled in street over the parking issue while Rasheeda bibi (65) m/o Razzaq came there to stop them but she was pushed by Suleman. As a result,she fell on the road and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to DHQ hospital and started further investigation.

