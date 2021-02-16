Elderly woman killed by train

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An elderly-aged woman was killed by train while crossing the railway track here in the limits of Changa Manga.

Police said on Tuesday that 75-year-old Shareefan Bibi r/o Din Pur Doba,was crossing the railway track in when a speeding Karachi-bound train hit and ran over her.As a result,she died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital and started investigation.