Elderly Woman Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

Elderly woman killed, four injured in road accident

An aged woman was killed, while four others sustained injuries in bus-rickshaw collision near Sidra Badra at Daska Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : An aged woman was killed, while four others sustained injuries in bus-rickshaw collision near Sidra Badra at Daska Road.

According to police, Shahnaz (60) along with other family members, Ansar (30), Atif (20), Asim (27) and Abeeha (6), was travelling on a rickshaw when a speedy bus hit them at Daska road.

Consequently, Shahnaz received severe head injures and died on the spot,while others received critical injuries.However,the accused driver of the bus managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured persons to hospital.

Police started investigations.

