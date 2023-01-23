Elderly woman killed in fire triggered by gas leakage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :An elderly woman was killed in a fire triggered by a gas leakage in a house and another woman injured here in Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad area.

Rescue 1122 teams were immediately rushed to the scene. Fire tenders and other emergency vehicles participated in the rescue operations.

According to the relatives, they slept after burning the gas heater at night, and the clothes lying nearby caught fire.

The deceased victim was identified as 100-year-old Sarah Bibi who was completely burnt due to fire. While the other victim woman, identified as 66-year-old Rabia, suffered burn injuries.

Rescue personnel gave first aid to the injured woman and shifted her to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 appealed to the citizens to use gas appliances carefully and properly switch off gas equipment before going to bed to avoid any mishap.