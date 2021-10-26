Elderly Woman Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:01 PM
A 60-year-old woman was killed when a speeding car hit her while crossing the Sargodha-Mianwali road near Jouhrabad,a police spokesman said here on Tuesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A 60-year-old woman was killed when a speeding car hit her while crossing the Sargodha-Mianwali road near Jouhrabad,a police spokesman said here on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Khatoon Bibi,resident of Khushab.
The body was handed over to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.
Police registered case against the car driver and launched investigation.