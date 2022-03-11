UrduPoint.com

Elderly Woman Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 12:36 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :An elderly aged woman was killed when a speeding tractor trolley hit her while crossing the road near Saraye Mughal in the limits of Saddar Phool Nagar police.

Police said here on Friday that the driver of tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene.

The victim in her sixties was not identified yet,said police while further investigation was underway.

>