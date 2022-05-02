UrduPoint.com

Elderly Woman Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 02:48 PM

Elderly woman killed in road accident

An elderly woman was hit to death by a motorcycle on Daska road near Motra Stop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :An elderly woman was hit to death by a motorcycle on Daska road near Motra Stop.

Rescue-1122 said on Monday, the woman who has yet to be identified was crossingthe road at Motra stop when a motorcycle hit her and she sustained critical injuries.

The victim was shifted to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

