Elderly Woman Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 02:48 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :An elderly woman was hit to death by a motorcycle on Daska road near Motra Stop.
Rescue-1122 said on Monday, the woman who has yet to be identified was crossingthe road at Motra stop when a motorcycle hit her and she sustained critical injuries.
The victim was shifted to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.