Elderly Woman Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:24 PM

Elderly woman killed in road mishap

An octogenarian woman was killed, while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in the area of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :An octogenarian woman was killed, while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that two recklessly driven rickshaws collided with each other on Syedwala Road near 240 morr.

As a result, rickshaw rider Rani Bibi (85), resident of Chak No.352-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot, while three others including Sadaf, Tayyab and Abdul Ghaffar were shifted to hospital.

On receiving information, area police reached the spot and started investigation by taking body into custody.

More Stories From Pakistan

