Elderly woman killed, three injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :An old woman was killed while three people were injured in two incidents near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, unidentified assailants hit Salma Begum,70, with a sharp-edged weapon on Bakkar Mandi Road.

Gulberg police took the body into custody and sent it to a mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Naeem Nawaz , Jawad Naseer and Haleem Rasheed received serious bulletinjuries when their rivals attacked them to avenge an old enmity on ABC Road near Munir Abad.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital.