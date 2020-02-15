Elderly woman looted in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

An elderly woman female was robbed by some unknown dacoits in Dholan Wal, Khalil Park population of Nawan Kot area of Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) An elderly woman female was robbed by some unknown dacoits in Dholan Wal, Khalil Park population of Nawan Kot area of Lahore.As per media reports, the victim female had gone to offer Fateha over death of his relative in a car along with her daughter when some unidentified armed masked men looted her on gunpoint and grabbed her gold jewellery including earrings and bangles.

Dacoits first took off gold bangles from the arms of woman by force and then earrings.A video of the incident has also come on surface at which scared daughter of victim female was helping her mother to take off bangles.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.