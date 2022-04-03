Elderly woman mauled to death by stray dogs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :In a tragic event, an elderly woman was killed after she was was mauled to death by stray dogs in Rohilanwali area on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a 80-years old woman named Maryam Bibi w/o Rahim Buksh resident of Basti Kachi Paki Rohilanwali was passing through a garden when four stray dogs attacked on her and injured her critically.

Upon receiving the information Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the elderly woman to rural health center Rohilanwali where duty doctors declared the death of the woman.