(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The body of an elderly woman was recovered from a canal near Dhaley-Wali area of Headmarala police station.

According to details, the body of 75-year-old woman, Sharifan Bibi, was recovered from Canal Marala-Ravi Link near Kisana Marriage Hall in the jurisdiction of Headmarala police station.

SHO Kashif Ali Butt said an identity card was found in the woman's clothes through which she was identified as a resident of Dheira Sandha.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a hospital.