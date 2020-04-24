FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) ::A woman fell in a canal here in the area of Thikriwala police station and drowned.

A police spokesman said on Friday that 62-year-old Riaz Bibi, wife of Akmal, resident of chak 276-JB Dandewal was walking alongside a canal of Jhang branch when she slid into deep water, near Motorway Interchange.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body which was handed over to heirs.