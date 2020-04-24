UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly Woman's Body Recovered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Elderly woman's body recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) ::A woman fell in a canal here in the area of Thikriwala police station and drowned.

A police spokesman said on Friday that 62-year-old Riaz Bibi, wife of Akmal, resident of chak 276-JB Dandewal was walking alongside a canal of Jhang branch when she slid into deep water, near Motorway Interchange.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body which was handed over to heirs.

Related Topics

Police Water Motorway Police Station Wife Jhang Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

1 in 2 Pakistanis claim to have heard the entire c ..

18 minutes ago

Want to Spend Quality Time with Your Loved Ones? H ..

19 minutes ago

US reports almost 50,000 COVID-19 deaths and 866,6 ..

31 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz approaches SC for bail in NAB cases

32 minutes ago

Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 dur ..

46 minutes ago

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.