Elderly Woman's Legs Amputated In Train Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :An elderly woman's legs were amputated after being hit by a train in Jand tehsil of Attock on Wednesday.
According to rescuers, the 80-year-old woman, wife of Amanat, was crossing the railway line near Jand railway station when she was hit by the Multan-bound Thal Express coming from Rawalpindi.
As a result, both of her legs were cut off.
After giving medical aid to the injured woman, the rescuers shifted her to THQ Hospital Jand.