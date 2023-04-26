(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :An elderly woman's legs were amputated after being hit by a train in Jand tehsil of Attock on Wednesday.

According to rescuers, the 80-year-old woman, wife of Amanat, was crossing the railway line near Jand railway station when she was hit by the Multan-bound Thal Express coming from Rawalpindi.

As a result, both of her legs were cut off.

After giving medical aid to the injured woman, the rescuers shifted her to THQ Hospital Jand.