Elders agreed to demolish pickets between Balish Khel, Khar Kali in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A Jirga of Kurram elders here Thursday decided to demolish pickets established between Balisk Khel and Khar Kali areas of tribal district Kurram.

The Jirga was also attended by District Police Officer Kurram, Muhammad Imran, Commandant Kurram Militia, Taimur Sultan, scholars of various sects and assistance commissioners.

The Jirga elders signed an agreement mutually agreeing to demolish pickets being constructed between Balish Khel and Khar Kali. They also constituted committee comprising religious scholars and elders to supervise the demolishing process.

It was decided that elders would assemble near Balish Khel check post to identify the pickets and afterwards demolishing process would start by police and frontier constabulary. It was decided that strict action would be taken against those trying to interfere the whole process.