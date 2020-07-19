UrduPoint.com
Elders Council Of Civil Bar For Restoration Of Courts Normal Activities

Sun 19th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Elders Council of Civil Bar Hyderabad Sunday urged the Sindh High Court chief justice to restore the normal courts' activities, suspended due to COVID-19 since the last four months in the province.

Senior lawyers including Zafar Ahmed Khan, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Qamar Mehmood Baig, Abdul Jabbar Shaikh and others said the suspension of courts normal practice had affected the lawyers fraternity financially.

They said more than 35,000 lawyers were practicing in the province and the majority of them were facing financial issues.

"Now when the sectors like trade, industry and public transport have been allowed to resume their business under the standard operating procedures, the same policy should be applied to the courts," they proposed.

More Stories From Pakistan

