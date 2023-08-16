Open Menu

Elders' Delegation From Kaan Mehtarzai Calls On PM

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 10:13 PM

A delegation of elders from Kaan Mehtarzai village , Balochistan on Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

A delegation of elders from Kaan Mehtarzai village , Balochistan on Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The delegation hailed from the native village of the caretaker prime minister.

They felicitated the prime minister on assuming his office and presented him with a traditional turban, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister assured them of the resolution of the grid station issue and all other lingering problems of the province, on priority basis.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted an application for a grid station.

