Elders Of Six Religious Tribes Emphasize To Establish Peace In Kurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Elders of six religious tribes including Maulana Shah Nawaz Khan, Malik Munawar Khan Mengal and others, on Saturday collectively emphasized the need to establish peace in the Kurram district as the provincial government of KPK oblivious to their responsibilities.

The entire area should be cleared of weapons by conducting the military operation in Parachinar, said a press release.

All the Sunni people should be safely settled in their respective areas and their losses should be compensated, elder demanded to government in the center.

Elders also insisted on the provision of helicopter services for the region.

"All terrorists who are returning back to the area be arrested and treated with them according to the rule of law." elder said

The elders of the six tribes, including Maulana Shah Nawaz Khan, Malik Munawar Khan Mengal and others.

