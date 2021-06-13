UrduPoint.com
Elders Play Key Role In Maintaining Law & Order, Says DSP Karak

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

Elders play key role in maintaining law & order, says DSP Karak

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) ::The members of the Jirga and elders of the area have played a key role with the police to maintain law and order in Khurram and restore political and business activities.

DSP Banda Dawood Shah Hafiz Nazir expressed these views during a meeting with the members of the Jirga and elders of here at Khurram Police Station. The eradication of drug trafficking from Khurram area, especially ice and crime, is one of the top priorities of the police, Shah Hafiz Nazir added.

To this end, he expressed his hope that their support will have to continue with the police in eradication of crimes from the district.

He said that business activities have been restored in Banda Dawood Shah Tehsil and all kinds of legal writs have been restored in the area.

DSP Hafiz Nazir Khan said that the district police has started large scale operations against crimes especially drugs and ice.

He asked the elders to further improve their co-operation with the district police in curbing drug-related malpractices and rooting out crime.

