Open Menu

Elders’ Race Held To Sensitize Youth Against Addiction

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Elders’ race held to sensitize youth against addiction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In connection with an awareness campaign against addiction, an elders’ race was held at a village of tehsil Jaranwala on Friday.

The elders aged about 60-70 took part in the race held in Chak 235-GB.

The participants of the race said, "The objective of our race is to sensitize the youth that if we can run in old age, why cannot you do so. It is our message to the new generation to save them from the menace of addiction.

Related Topics

Jaranwala From Race

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

2 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

9 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

11 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

23 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan