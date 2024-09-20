Elders’ Race Held To Sensitize Youth Against Addiction
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In connection with an awareness campaign against addiction, an elders’ race was held at a village of tehsil Jaranwala on Friday.
The elders aged about 60-70 took part in the race held in Chak 235-GB.
The participants of the race said, "The objective of our race is to sensitize the youth that if we can run in old age, why cannot you do so. It is our message to the new generation to save them from the menace of addiction.
