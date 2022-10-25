UrduPoint.com

Elders Reject Decision To Ban Entry Of Women In Bazars

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 07:49 PM

A grand jirga of Tehsil Barang, District Bajaur elders have rejected the decision taken by people to ban entry of women in markets and bazaars

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A grand jirga of Tehsil Barang, District Bajaur elders have rejected the decision taken by people to ban entry of women in markets and bazaars.

They said that people of Barang are law abiding and no one would be allowed to impose decisions that were unlawful.

They said that local population would support government authorities in its efforts to maintain peace and clear area of drugs and anti-social elements.

Locals said that women were equally respected in Pashtun culture and any such decision to ban entry of women in bazaars is tantamount to violation of basic rights.

The jirga was addressed by tribal elders including Malik Ehsanullah, Malik Syed Baacha, Zahid Khan, Rustam Khan and Aziz-ur-Rehman.

