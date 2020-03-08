UrduPoint.com
Elders, Religious Leaders Urged To Play Role In Defeating Polio

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

BAJAUR, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud Sunday asked the area elders and religious leaders to play their role in defeating polio in the region.

He was addressing a launching ceremony of five day anti-polio drive at District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

The ceremony was attended by elders, religious leaders and officials of the local health department.

Commandant Bajaur Scouts Col. Suliman Khalid was also present on the occasion.

The DC said polio disease was a national issue and it was the prime responsibility of every citizen of the country to play his due role in defeating the disease.

He asked the officials of health department to perform their duty with honesty and commitment to make the drive a success.

The ceremony was also addressed by Col. Suliman Khalid.

He assured of full support to the health department officials in the upcoming five day anti polio drive.

District Health Officer Dr Wazir Khan Safi briefed the officials about the number of children to be vaccinated in the drive.

He said as many as 234,800 children up to age of five would be vaccinated in the dive by 980 health teams.

