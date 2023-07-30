Elders urged to cooperate for peace, prosperity of S.W

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Lower Farmanullah has urged elders to cooperate with police to ensure peace and prosperity in the area.

He expressed these views while talking in a meeting with leaders of the Shakai.

The DPO said that after the merger of FATA, the laws had been enforced in the area which needed to be enforced for ensuring peace and development of the region.

In this regard, he called upon the leaders of the area to join hands and cooperate with the police.

Shahkai police station SHO Israr Khan was also present on the occasion.

They assured their full cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity in the area and added they would not act against the laws.

The DPO assured that the police would always be ready at all times for all the help and welfare of the people.

He asked the dwellers to keep an eye on suspicious elements and report suspicious activity to the police immediately so that crimes could be eradicated in a timely manner.