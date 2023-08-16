Open Menu

Elders Urged To Cooperate In Eradicating Drugs, Social Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Elders urged to cooperate in eradicating drugs, social crimes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The South Waziristan police have urged residents to cooperate against the menace of drugs and other social crimes.

Addressing a jirga, Station House Officer (SHO) Sarrogha Fahimullah Khan said police were determined to rid Waziristan of drugs and other social crimes, but there was a need that people to extend support to achieve the objective.

The jirga which was held in line with directives of District Police Officer (DPO), South Waziristan, Niaz Muhammad Khan was attended by local elders, village chairmen and councilors.

The SHO said the police and the public would work together to eradicate this scourge and would not let the young generation be ruined by menace.

He said, in this regard, a crackdown was being launched against drug dealers and no compromise would be made.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders expressed gratitude to DPO Niaz Muhammad Khan, who has ensured the supremacy of merit by appointing competent police officers.

They assured support and vowed that the entire Jirga would stand by the police against drugs and other crimes.

Later, SHO Fahimullah visited Sarrogha market under community policing and met the traders in which the market management thanked the SHO for providing excellent security and solving traffic problems in the market and cracking down on drugs.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Jirga Drugs Traffic Young Market Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

42 minutes ago
 ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launch ..

‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launched to collect 10,000 devices f ..

57 minutes ago
 PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

1 hour ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

1 hour ago
Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

2 hours ago
 Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

4 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

4 hours ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan