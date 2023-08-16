Elders urged to cooperate in eradicating drugs, social crimes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The South Waziristan police have urged residents to cooperate against the menace of drugs and other social crimes.

Addressing a jirga, Station House Officer (SHO) Sarrogha Fahimullah Khan said police were determined to rid Waziristan of drugs and other social crimes, but there was a need that people to extend support to achieve the objective.

The jirga which was held in line with directives of District Police Officer (DPO), South Waziristan, Niaz Muhammad Khan was attended by local elders, village chairmen and councilors.

The SHO said the police and the public would work together to eradicate this scourge and would not let the young generation be ruined by menace.

He said, in this regard, a crackdown was being launched against drug dealers and no compromise would be made.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders expressed gratitude to DPO Niaz Muhammad Khan, who has ensured the supremacy of merit by appointing competent police officers.

They assured support and vowed that the entire Jirga would stand by the police against drugs and other crimes.

Later, SHO Fahimullah visited Sarrogha market under community policing and met the traders in which the market management thanked the SHO for providing excellent security and solving traffic problems in the market and cracking down on drugs.