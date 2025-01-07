Elders Who Refused To Sign Kurram Peace Agreement Arrested
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Three elders who refused to sign the Kurram Peace Agreement have been arrested, said the district administration on Tuesday.
According to the administration, Syed Rehman, Saifullah, and Karim Khan have not yet signed the peace agreement, which led to their arrest.
The district administration clarified that the decisions of the Apex Committee and the provincial government will strictly be enforced to ensure law and order in the district.
On the other hand, cases have also been registered against those who staged a sit-in and blocked roads outside the Parachinar Press Club.
Officials from the district administration stated that all routes will be reopened, and the flow of traffic will be restored at all cost.
