Elders, Women Voters More Enthusiastic To Cast Vote At Early Time

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Elders, women voters more enthusiastic to cast vote at early time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) With the voting time began across the country, mostly elderly and women voters were more enthusiastic about exercising their right to vote at the polling stations and inspiring scenes were witnessed there as differently-abled and elderly citizens participated in the election actively.

“I was eagerly awaiting the February 8 general election day to cast my vote and become part of the electoral process for setting up of the future government,” a 70-year-old woman while talking to ptv news channel commented.

Most of the voters seen in the morning were middle-aged and elderly; many of whom had to be carried by their children or grandchildren to the voting centres, said an agent at the polling station of Punjab City.

A polling station agent said that he has observed high voter' activity among the elderly public since this morning.

“Despite my age and health-related challenges, I am committed to exercising my voting right in person", said another 50-year-old man.

“I want to go to the polling station and vote,” said another old woman standing outside the polling station in Sindh.

"Age is not a matter that should stop one from going to the polling center. My mother cast her vote, and you must cast yours," said a teacher while holding her mother's hands towards Rawalpindi polling station.

An 80-year-old Sakina Bibi also came to cast her vote in Lahore, said a citizen.

A man who was carrying his father commented that my father refused to have breakfast and insisted that I should take him to the polling station to exercise his vote first.

In the large queues at polling stations, senior citizens and women were seen waiting for their turn to vote, said a citizen.

"Every person should vote as it is our fundamental right. I feel proud of myself by casting a vote," said a women voter in Islamabad.

More Stories From Pakistan