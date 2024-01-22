Open Menu

Elected Govt Will Have To Take Solid Steps To Put Country On Path To Progress: Sherpao

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 09:58 PM

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday said the next elected government would have to take solid steps to put the country back on the path to progress and prosperity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday said the next elected government would have to take solid steps to put the country back on the path to progress and prosperity.

Addressing a public meeting in Shabqadar, Charsadda district, he said that Pakistan was facing three major challenges, including political instability, law and order and high inflation.

He said that the next government would also have to work to ensure political stability, which was required for a stable economy.

“The elected government will have to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to the people,” he added.

Shedding light on the problems faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aftab Sherpao said its people were facing the shortage of gas and electricity.

He said urged the people to exercise their right to vote with great care and think about the country and their future.

“The people should keep in mind the track record of the candidates before voting for them,” he said, adding that his party would win the next general election based on its performance.

He said that the QWP did not believe in raising hollow slogans as it had always served the people with devotion.

