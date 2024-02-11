Open Menu

Elected Leadership To Brace Up To Serve The Nation: Shafqat Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Renowned politician, advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Sunday said that a peaceful and well-organised electoral process witnessed in Sindh, leading to the successful election of the representatives.

Talking to APP, he extended heartfelt congratulations to the winning candidates. He lauded the outstanding performance of security agencies and administrative authorities.

Shah said that after receiving a fresh mandate from the people, the elected leadership should brace up to serve the nation adding that the time has come to put an end to inflation and immorality. He said that people have been waiting for big relief for many months.

Syed Shafqat Shah said that the candidates who are successful in the elections should now play their key role to make the state successful. He said patriotism and ideological politics should be promoted at all levels.

