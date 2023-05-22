Elected LG members take oath in Shaheed Benazirabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Kanwal Nizam Shaikh administered oath to members of District Council who were elected in recent elections of local governments here on Monday.

Congratulating the 56 members, DC Kanwal Nizam said that they are now formally members of District Council and expressed hope that they would play a full-fledged role in the development of the district and resolving the issues of the public on a priority basis. On the occasion, District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar also congratulated the newly sworn members.

He said that those members left behind from oath-taking for any reason shall take oath within two days. On the other hands Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali also administered oaths to 24 Chairmen and Vice Chairmen and 92 General Ward members of Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja, Union Council 01 to 10 and Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah Union Council20 to 24. The Assistant Commissioners of Sakrand, Daur and Qazi Ahmed tehsils also administered oaths to newly elected Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and general ward members of their respective tehsils' Town Committees, Union Committees and Union Councils.