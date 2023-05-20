UrduPoint.com

Elected LG Members To Take Oath On 22nd May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Elected LG members to take oath on 22nd May

The Oath Taking Ceremony of recently elected members of local government of District Shaheed Benazirabad would be held on May 22, 2023, this was announced by District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Oath Taking Ceremony of recently elected members of local government of District Shaheed Benazirabad would be held on May 22, 2023, this was announced by District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar.

The announcement said that the Deputy Commissioner would administer Oath to successful District Council members at Darbar Hall Nawabshah at 10 am. On the same day, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah would administer oaths to successful members of Union Council No 20 to 24, Union Committee 1 to 10 of Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja and Union Committee 1 to 9 of Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah.

The announcement further said that on May 22, 2023, Assistant Commissioner Daur, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Sakrand would also administer oaths to elect representatives of their respective tehsils' Town Committees and Union Councils. In this regard, the District Election Commissioner has also written a letter to SSP for security arrangements on the occasion.

Related Topics

Election Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah Same Sakrand May Government Pervez Ahmed Securities Limited

Recent Stories

School children's death saddens Caretaker Chief Mi ..

School children's death saddens Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over Umrah pilgrims' death ..

3 minutes ago
 Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, h ..

Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, harmony in society

3 minutes ago
 AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

14 minutes ago
 Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ..

Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ongoing

14 minutes ago
 Robber shot dead, another injured

Robber shot dead, another injured

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.