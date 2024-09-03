Elected LG Representatives Announced Sit-in In Front Of CM House
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The elected local government representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced a stage a sit-in in front of the Chief Minister's House here for the resolution of their problems including release of funds and other issues.
In this regard, the Provincial Action Council (PAC) meeting of local body representatives held here at the office of Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali.
All mayors, chairmen, Nazimeen and councilors including Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali participated in the meeting.
It was unanimously decided that a sit-in would be held outside the Chief Minister's House on September 4, in which all elected local body representatives would participate. The participants would gather at Jinnah Park and march to the CM Secretariat where they would stage a sit-in.
Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Mardan Bakhtullah Mayar said that the provincial government was not giving administrative and financial powers to local government representatives, adding that the current provincial government through unnecessary amendments in the local government act reduced their powers and funds, which were not acceptable in any case.
On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali said that all local body candidates of ANP, Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI, PPP and PML-N would participate in the sit-in, adding that the provincial government should immediately empower the local government representatives financially and administratively.
Mayor Hamiyatullah said that local body representatives should be given powers according to the 2019 Act.
