Elected members of HMC takes oath of their offices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Hundreds of the elected Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and General Members of wards of the Union Committees of Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC) took the oaths of their offices at 9 separate ceremonies here on Monday.

The oaths were also read in Urdu and Sindhi languages amid slogans of Jeay Bhutto at 7 out of the 9 venues.

The elected members of UCs 1 to 18 of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Nerunkot took the oath of office at Taluka Education Office, Hirabad from the Taluka Education Officer.

The representatives of UCs 19 to 36 of TMC Mian Sarfaraz and UCs 37 to 54 of TMC Paretabad were administered oath at Government Degree College, Paretabad, and Girls Degree College, Paretabad, respectively, by a Lecturer and the District Education Officer Primary.

The elected members of UCs 55 to 70 of TMC Tando Jam and UCs 71 to 87 of TMC Tando Fazal were administered oath by District Education Officer Secondary and Election Officer at Government Noor Muhammad High School, City, and District Election Commissioner Officer, respectively.

Likewise, the Assistant Commissioners of Latifabad and City talukas presided over the oath taking ceremonies at their offices for the elected members of UCs 88 to 106 of TMC Sachal Sarmast and UCs 107 to 124 of TMC Shah Latifabad, respectively.

The Deputy Director of Agriculture Department took oath from the elected representatives of UCs 125 to 142 of TMC Hussainabad at the Niaz Hall of Public School Hyderabad in Latifabad.

Similarly, the elected members of UCs 143 to 160 of TMC Qasimabad took oath from Taluka Education Officer, Qasimabad.

According to the statistics of the elected members shared by the election authorities, some 796 elected members were supposed to take the oath of office including on 159 seats of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of UCs and 637 of General Member Wards.

With its 100 seats of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the UCs, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is set to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor of HMC.

The PPP is followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had won 41 seats of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen, while 2 seats had gone to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and one to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in addition 15 seats secured by independent candidates.

As per the statistics, the PPP would also easily elect the party's chairmen in 7 out of 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) in the HMC while 2 TMCs would go to PTI.

The PPP has 14 seats in TMC Nerunkot, 10 in TMC Mian Sarfaraz, 13 seats in TMC Tando Jam, 15 seats in TMC Tando Fazal, 14 seats each in TMC Sachal Sarmast and TMC Hussainabad and 18 seats in TMC Qasimabad.

The PTI clinched 13 seats in TMC Paretabad and 15 seats in TMC Shah Latifabad.

Likewise, among the 637 wards of the UCs which elected their representatives, the PPP bagged 339 wards, PTI 157 wards, independent candidates 91, TLP 15, JI 7, Jamaat-e-Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) 5,\Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 2 and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) one.

There is one vacant seat of Chairman and Vice Chairmen of UC-119 and 3 of wards of different UCs.