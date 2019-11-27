UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elected Members Of Punjab Assembly Call On Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:22 PM

Elected members of Punjab Assembly call on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Elected members of Punjab Assembly called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Elected members of Punjab Assembly called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Wednesday.During the meeting, the MPA's apprised him about problems, development schemes and public welfare initiatives of their Constituencies.The Chief Minister issued on-the-spot instructions to concerned authorities for the redressal of problems faced by the people.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

12 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree inviting SCC to ..

26 minutes ago

Plan afoot to allow duty-free import of one hybrid ..

6 minutes ago

MSF Calls on EU to Break Deal With Turkey, Boost M ..

6 minutes ago

Present situation in IOK getting worst: Minister f ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.