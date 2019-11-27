Elected members of Punjab Assembly call on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Elected members of Punjab Assembly called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Elected members of Punjab Assembly called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Wednesday.During the meeting, the MPA's apprised him about problems, development schemes and public welfare initiatives of their Constituencies.The Chief Minister issued on-the-spot instructions to concerned authorities for the redressal of problems faced by the people.