Elected representatives of 27 UCs of Havelian tehsil take oath

Chairman and councilors of 27 Village Councils of Havelian tehsil took oaths administered by Regional Municipal Officer Ejaz Rahim, TMO Sajjad Haider and AD Tauseef during a ceremony held at Government Degree College, Havelian here on Monday

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman and councilors of 27 Village Councils of Havelian tehsil took oaths administered by Regional Municipal Officer Ejaz Rahim, TMO Sajjad Haider and AD Tauseef during a ceremony held at Government Degree College, Havelian here on Monday.

These representatives of 27 Village Councils, who were elected during the second phase of local body elections, included chairmen, lady councilors, youth councilors, Kisan councilors and women councilors.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in three phases where Regional Municipal Officer Ejaz Rahim Khan administered oath to the representatives of Village Council Jhangra, Chamba, Havelian Village, Mullah, Ghari Phalgaran, Kayala, and Ghora Bazgaran.

Similarly, TMO Sajjad Haider administered oath to elected representatives of Village Council Nara, Gohra, Satora, Dakshin, Kangrahotar, Dewal Manal, Nagri Tarli, Sajikot, Phulwali, and Barsin.

Whereas Assistant Director Local Government Tauseef Khan administered oath to the elected members of Village Council Langra 1, Langra 2, Kokal 1, Kokal 2, Havelian Urban 1, Havelian Urban 2 and Havelian Urban 3.

A large number of police was also deployed on the occasion while other dignitaries including elders of the area attended the ceremony.