Elected representatives of HMC to take oath on May 22

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has arranged 9 different places where the elected representatives of Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC) will take oath on May 22 at 11 am.

According to details of the venues shared here on Sunday, the Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and General Members of wards of Union Committee numbers 1 to 18 of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Nerunkot would take the oath of office at Taluka education Office.

The Taluka Education Officer would administer the oath.

The representatives of UCs 19 to 36 of TMC Mian Sarfaraz and UCs 37 to 54 of TMC Paretabad would take oath at Government Degree College, Paretabad, and Girls Degree College, Paretabad, respectively, from a Lecturer and the District Education Officer Primary.

The elected members of UCs 55 to 70 of TMC Tando Jam and UCs 71 to 87 of TMC Tando Fazal would be administered oath by District Education Officer Secondary and Election Officer at Government Noor Muhammad High School, City, and District Election Commissioner Officer, respectively.

Likewise, the Assistant Commissioners of Latifabad and City talukas would preside over the oath-taking ceremonies at their offices for the elected members of UCs 88 to 106 of TMC Sachal Sarmast and UCs 107 to 124 of TMC Shah Latifabad, respectively.

A Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department would take oath from the elected representatives of UCs 125 to 142 of TMC Hussainabad at the Niaz Hall of Public school Hyderabad in Latifabad.

Similarly, the elected members of UCs 143 to 160 of TMC Qasimabad would take oath from Taluka Education Officer, Qasimabad, at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Qasimabad.

According to the statistics of the elected members shared by the election authorities, some 796 elected members would take the oaths of office including 159 seats of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of UCs and 637 of General Member Wards.