Elected Representatives Urged For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Elected representatives urged for relief, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur has underlined the need for local elected representatives to effectively utilize resources for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas.

Talking to media during visit to Prova Tehsil which is one of the worst flood-stricken areas of the district, the former federal minister said all the concerned departments had been put on alert in line with directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and they were engaged in relief activities in flood-hit areas.

He said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources in such flooding situations and funds were released but the elected representatives of those areas did not utilize or properly manage funds and consequently residents continued to suffer.

He was of the view that utilization of funds was the job of the elected representatives who failed to use them for the protection of residents against floods. Today, he added, the areas had submerged due to ineptness on the part of the elected representatives.

As a result, he said the government would now provide funds directly to flood affected areas in order to prevent such a situation in future.

