Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wednesday  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the general elections till Wednesday.

These tribunals are being headed by judges of the High Courts.

According to election schedule, the preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on Thursday and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till Friday.

The revised list of candidates will also be published on Friday.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on Saturday while polling for general elections will be held on 8th of next month.