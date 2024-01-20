Election 2024 brings boom to floriculture business in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Besides advertising and printing business, election 2024 has brought a boom to the floriculture business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the supporters of electoral candidates used it to attract voters besides expressing love with their leaders.

Fawara Chowk, the flowers and rose petals business hub at Peshawar Cantonment where shopkeepers associated with the floriculture started roaring business these days. "The sale of flowers and rose petals have increased manifold in Peshawar due to the ongoing election campaign and will further shine once the poll day becomes closer," said flower seller Omar Khayam while talking to APP.

Associated with the flower business for the last 10 years, the motivated flower sellers wake early in the morning and continue the preparation of flower bouquets and petals to fulfil the demands of election candidates and their supporters.

"Before the election, his flower sale was about Rs2000 to Rs2500 per day that now jumped to Rs10,000 to Rs12000 per day," he said.

Omar said that he engaged five extra labourers to fulfil huge orders placed by the supporters of candidates. "My father has also visited Pathoki Qasor district to bring fresh stock of flower petals to meet overwhelming demands."

"I purchased five kilograms of rose petals on Saturday that would be showered on my favourite leader who would address a public meeting at my hujra today," said Bahadar Khan, former Nazim of Pabbi while taking to APP.

He said that it was a nice way to express love with leaders. Tarnab, a hub of flower business located some seven kilometres north of Peshawar, is also attracting a large number of buyers these days.

"I came from Nowshera district to buy flowers for preparation of garlands for my favourite political leaders who will address a public meeting on Sunday at my village," Riaz Khan, a former PST teacher of Mohib Banda while talking to APP.

He said Pakistan was a unique country with plenty of sunshine, substantial rainfall, and winter, summer and spring seasons while its climate was ideal for all kinds of flower plantations.

He said preference should be given to native flowers in the spring season under the Plant for Pakistan imperative to promote the floriculture industry.

Flowers plant sellers at Tarnab said Patokai Qasur district was the hub of ornamental plants and flowers from where seasonal plants were being transported in large quantities to cater to people's demands.

One flower sapling was being sold at Rs100 to Rs150 while Karachi born Araucaria of five feet height was being sold at Rs4000-Rs5000 against Rs 2000 to Rs2500 of Lahore and Peshawar's origin specie.

Traders of merged areas are also being seen these days purchasing flowers from Tarnab to get maximum profits giving tribesmen an overwhelming response to election 2024.

Flowers with colourful and eye-catching designs besides indoor ornamental plants were being transported to South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand tribal districts.

The florists said they often face great financial losses in case the death of plants become dry. The traders urged KP Govt to give flowers an industry status and give special financial incentives to people associated with this hard-earned business for its growth and promotion.

