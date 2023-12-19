Open Menu

Election 2024: ECP Issues Guidelines For Candidates Filing Nomination Papers For NA, Provincial Assembly Seats

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 05:28 PM

Election 2024: ECP issues guidelines for candidates filing nomination papers for NA, provincial assembly seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued guidelines for candidates filing nomination papers for seats of national and provincial assemblies for general election to be held on February 8, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued guidelines for candidates filing nomination papers for seats of national and provincial assemblies for general election to be held on February 8, 2024.

As per the ECP guidelines, the fee of obtaining one nomination paper’s form is fixed as Rs10, and one candidate can submit maximum five nomination papers with different proposers/seconders.

The fee for submission of a nomination paper for a National Assembly seat is Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for a provincial assembly seat that was non-refundable. The fee of nomination paper could either be submitted directly to the Returning Officer or through bank draft in his name in any National Bank of Pakistan’s branch and its receipt should be attached with the nomination form.

The nomination papers could be obtained from respective returning officers at office working hours from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m from December 20-22, 2023. The attested copies of Computerized National Identity Cards (NICs) of the candidates and their proposers /seconders besides votes certificates issued by the concerned office of District Election Commissioner and income tax return of last three years and passport should be attached with the nomination papers.

APP/fam/1450

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Bank February December National Bank Of Pakistan From Election 2018 Nomination Papers P

Recent Stories

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of ..

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

4 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea about delimitations i ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea about delimitations in multiple constituencies

4 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectati ..

Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectations

6 minutes ago
 NAB files Toshakhana reference against founder PTI ..

NAB files Toshakhana reference against founder PTI chairman

4 minutes ago
 Huawei launches white paper on AFCI for PV systems ..

Huawei launches white paper on AFCI for PV systems in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 ECP issues eligibility criteria for contesting can ..

ECP issues eligibility criteria for contesting candidates of 2024 Election

13 minutes ago
Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 19 paisa ag ..

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 19 paisa against Dollar

13 minutes ago
 PHDEC & SAU to organize workshop on Banana and exp ..

PHDEC & SAU to organize workshop on Banana and explore export opportunities

8 minutes ago
 Women University starts admissions

Women University starts admissions

8 minutes ago
 PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electron ..

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electronic Public Procurement System i ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand ..

Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

2 hours ago
 PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal ..

PSL Season 9: Quetta Gladiators deliberate removal of Sarfraz Ahmed as Captain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan