Election 2024: ECP issues guidelines for candidates filing nomination papers for NA, provincial assembly seats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued guidelines for candidates filing nomination papers for seats of national and provincial assemblies for general election to be held on February 8, 2024.

As per the ECP guidelines, the fee of obtaining one nomination paper’s form is fixed as Rs10, and one candidate can submit maximum five nomination papers with different proposers/seconders.

The fee for submission of a nomination paper for a National Assembly seat is Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for a provincial assembly seat that was non-refundable. The fee of nomination paper could either be submitted directly to the Returning Officer or through bank draft in his name in any National Bank of Pakistan’s branch and its receipt should be attached with the nomination form.

The nomination papers could be obtained from respective returning officers at office working hours from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m from December 20-22, 2023. The attested copies of Computerized National Identity Cards (NICs) of the candidates and their proposers /seconders besides votes certificates issued by the concerned office of District Election Commissioner and income tax return of last three years and passport should be attached with the nomination papers.

