Election 2024: Fiber’s Sculpture Election-symbol Witness Low Sale In Market
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Amid a paradigm shift in the scene of the Election 2024 campaign, the sale of political symbols’ sculptures made of fibre witnessed a remarkable decline in the city.
This deviation is attributed to the evolving strategies adopted by politicians and political parties, who are increasingly leveraging the power of social media as their Primary campaign platform.
As candidates and their supporters shift their focus towards dynamic online campaigning, the once-thriving market for fiber sculptures find itself in a noticeable dip in the demand.
The shopkeepers specializing in these fascinating political symbols of fiber, express disappointment as they shared the lack of interest from candidates seeking these tangible representations during their campaign’s identity.
Muhammad Nauman, a prominent fiber sculpture retailer, at Dera Adda Chowk, lamented the abundance of election symbols available with his shop.
He added that during past elections, the candidates had purchased many symbols from his shop. However, this time there is no sale.
Nauman shared the convenience and portability of fiber sculptures, designed for easy installation on vehicles or rooftops, with prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 500,000 depending on the size and intricacy of the artwork.
However, businesses dealing in panaflexes are experiencing a surge in satisfaction as candidates and their supporters are increasingly placing orders for versatile form of campaign advertising. The strategic shift towards panaflexes is reflective of a broader trend in aligning campaign efforts with the digital era.
Usama, another shopkeeper, echoed the sentiment of decreased sales in the fiber sculpture market during this election cycle, underscoring the contrasting boom that panaflexes are currently enjoying.
