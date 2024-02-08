Open Menu

Election 2024: Polling Time Comes To End

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2024 | 04:46 PM

Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

The ECP officials say that unofficial and non-governmental results can be released after 6 p.m.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) After the polling time ended for Pakistan's twelfth general and national elections, the process of counting votes has begun.

The Election Commission had announced to keep the voting open until 5 p.m., stating that all polling stations' doors would be closed by 5 p.m. However, individuals present within the polling station vicinity can cast their votes until 5 p.m.

According to election officials, unofficial and non-governmental results can be released after 6p.m.

The polling time is due to end at 5:00 pm but there are long queues of the voters outside the polling stations in different Constituencies.

Keeping in view the evolving situation, the relevant authorities decided to extend the polling time for two hours.

Polling for the general election of National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies is underway across the country.

The polling that started at eight of this morning will continue till five in the evening without any break.

However, voters present inside the premises of polling stations would be allowed to cast their votes even after expiry of the polling time at five-o-clock.

People overwhelmingly thronged to the polling stations across the country to cast their votes.

Large queues of voters can be seen at polling stations established in all the four provinces, reflecting their strong belief in the democratic process.

The charged voters are massively participating in the election process with great enthusiasm in all cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Similarly, people living in far flung areas like Waziristan are also taking part in the voting with a Great Spirit and zeal.

Voters in rural areas of the country too are turning up at the polling stations with friends and family members to exercise their right to franchise.

It may be added that polling is being held on 265 seats of National Assembly and five hundred and ninety seats of four provincial assemblies.

For the four provincial assemblies, 12695 candidates are in the field including 12123 male, 570 women and two transgender.

There are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country.

The Election Commission has established ninety thousand six hundred seventy five polling stations in all four provinces. Of these, forty-one thousand four hundred three are combined polling stations while twenty-five thousand three hundred twenty are for male and twenty-three thousand nine hundred fifty-two for women voters.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place to thwart out any untoward incident in the country.

The general public has expressed great satisfaction over the peaceful polling process going on in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Lahore Islamabad National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Male May Women Family All Election 2018 P

Recent Stories

President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his v ..

President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..

16 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

3 hours ago
 Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

13 minutes ago
 Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidenc ..

Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency

13 minutes ago
 Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, ..

Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win

13 minutes ago
 Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai ..

Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally

13 minutes ago
EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first s ..

EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..

13 minutes ago
 Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful ..

Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake

11 minutes ago
 Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

11 minutes ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

5 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan