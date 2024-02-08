Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ECP officials say that unofficial and non-governmental results can be released after 6 p.m.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) After the polling time ended for Pakistan's twelfth general and national elections, the process of counting votes has begun.

The Election Commission had announced to keep the voting open until 5 p.m., stating that all polling stations' doors would be closed by 5 p.m. However, individuals present within the polling station vicinity can cast their votes until 5 p.m.

The polling time is due to end at 5:00 pm but there are long queues of the voters outside the polling stations in different Constituencies.

Keeping in view the evolving situation, the relevant authorities decided to extend the polling time for two hours.

Polling for the general election of National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies is underway across the country.

The polling that started at eight of this morning will continue till five in the evening without any break.

However, voters present inside the premises of polling stations would be allowed to cast their votes even after expiry of the polling time at five-o-clock.

People overwhelmingly thronged to the polling stations across the country to cast their votes.

Large queues of voters can be seen at polling stations established in all the four provinces, reflecting their strong belief in the democratic process.

The charged voters are massively participating in the election process with great enthusiasm in all cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Similarly, people living in far flung areas like Waziristan are also taking part in the voting with a Great Spirit and zeal.

Voters in rural areas of the country too are turning up at the polling stations with friends and family members to exercise their right to franchise.

It may be added that polling is being held on 265 seats of National Assembly and five hundred and ninety seats of four provincial assemblies.

For the four provincial assemblies, 12695 candidates are in the field including 12123 male, 570 women and two transgender.

There are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country.

The Election Commission has established ninety thousand six hundred seventy five polling stations in all four provinces. Of these, forty-one thousand four hundred three are combined polling stations while twenty-five thousand three hundred twenty are for male and twenty-three thousand nine hundred fifty-two for women voters.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place to thwart out any untoward incident in the country.

The general public has expressed great satisfaction over the peaceful polling process going on in the country.