Election 2024: Process Of Appeals About Nomination Papers To Conclude Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2024 | 01:41 PM

The schedule highlights that the decisions on these appeals will be made by the 10th of this month.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2024) Process of receiving appeals against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers for next general elections will conclude tomorrow.

The decisions on these appeals will be made by the 10th of this month.

The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on 11th and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 12th of this month.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of this month while polling for the general elections will be held on 8th of next month.

Earlier, Election Commissioner of Punjab Saeed Gul contacted IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar telephonically over the complaints of snatching nomination papers from candidates.

He asked IGP Punjab to take necessary steps in this regard. Saeed Gul said that providing level playing fields to all political parties and candidates is the responsibility of the Election Commission.

On his part, the IGP Punjab assured the Provincial Election Commissioner of full cooperation.

The Election Commission of Punjab made the contact with IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar after multiple incidents of snatching nomination papers and arrests took place in different parts of the province.

