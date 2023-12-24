Open Menu

Election 2024: Submission Of Nomination Papers Continued On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 11:50 AM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The process of submitting nomination papers for the elections of two national and five provincial Constituencies of Swabi district was continued on Sunday.

The process of submitting nomination papers have been continued to National Assembly Constituency NA-19 Swabi-I wherein Maulana Khalil Ahmad Mukhalis, former MNA of JUI ideological group, Miraj Humayun, Dr. Shireen, Dr. Fazal Elahi of PTI submitted their nomination papers.

From NA 20 Swabi-II Maulana Mufti Naveed Haqqani of JUI, Irfan Sher of PTI, Maulana Hussain Ahmed Haqqani of JUI from Constituency 50 Swabi 2 of Provincial Assembly.

Imtiaz Zeb from PK 51 Swabi-III to JUI Sardar Ali Former MPA, Mustajab Khan Advocate, Maulana Shahabuddin, Maulana Habib Rahman, Qari Sher Ali, Dr. Asif Ali, Ijaz Ali Advocate of Jamaat-e-Islami, Haji Zibar Azad, Syed Manwar Shah of PTI, PTI's Irfan Sher and Dr. Fazal Elahi from PK 52 Swabi 4, Haji Burhanullah of Qaumi Watan Party, Maulana Mufti Naveed Haqqani from JUI, Engineer Mohammad Sulaiman Khan and PTI's Salman Wali from PK 53 Swabi 5 submitted their nomination papers.

