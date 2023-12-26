Open Menu

Election 2024: Training Of Teachers As Polling Officers Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Election 2024: Training of teachers as polling officers begins

As many as 15,000 teachers from the government schools of provincial metropolis will perform their duties in the general election 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) As many as 15,000 teachers from the government schools of provincial metropolis will perform their duties in the general election 2024.

The training of teachers, as assistant presiding and polling officers from 1119 schools of Lahore has been started in provincial metropolis, that will be continued for a month in phases.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) local chapter sources told APP that this training will be given in the morning and afternoon.

In the first phase, teachers from 1119 schools of Lahore have been called for election training.

Five teachers from each school in Lahore will participate in the training session. The first session of training will continue from December 26 to January 4, 2024.

Education Authority Lahore has issued instructions to the teachers to participate in the training session in any case.

According to the education Authority Lahore, action will be taken against the teachers in case of being absent from the training or election duties under the PEDA Act.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Education Election Commission Of Pakistan January December From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi initiates colla ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi initiates collaborative efforts with Chinese ..

6 minutes ago
 PEMRA prohibits broadcast, distribution of surroga ..

PEMRA prohibits broadcast, distribution of surrogate company ads

5 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation continues

Anti-encroachment operation continues

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest drug pusher, proclaimed offender

Police arrest drug pusher, proclaimed offender

5 minutes ago
 Kundi calls for free, fair general elections

Kundi calls for free, fair general elections

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Industries, Technical Educa ..

Caretaker Minister for Industries, Technical Education, and NMDs Affairs Aamir A ..

37 minutes ago
Fruit, vegetable market's works at Pak-Afghan bord ..

Fruit, vegetable market's works at Pak-Afghan border in Chaman reached final sta ..

37 minutes ago
 Ukraine scores 'victory' in Black Sea

Ukraine scores 'victory' in Black Sea

37 minutes ago
 CM visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine

CM visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine

37 minutes ago
 PCB announces three-tier player development progra ..

PCB announces three-tier player development program

36 minutes ago
 National conference calls to promote interfaith ha ..

National conference calls to promote interfaith harmony in country

37 minutes ago
 Two die, 7 injured in separate accidents in Jamsho ..

Two die, 7 injured in separate accidents in Jamshoro

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan