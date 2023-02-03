Election, a democratic practice but time is to work for economy: Sherpao

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that election was a democratic practice that has to be followed at every cost however setting aside the politics it was the time to concentrate on rectifying the current situation.

Talking with a delegation of journalists on Friday, Aftab Sherpao further said that the overall situation in the country was not satisfactory as economical conditions, the wave of terror attacks and political muddle were causing losses to the country.

Holding Imran Khan responsible for the current situation, Aftab Sherpao said he (Imran) disowned the agreements he made with the IMF and pushed the country towards economical and political uncertainty.

The PDM, he said, came into being for bringing the country out of its economic situation and addressing the political issues and atmosphere. There was a dire need for political forces to unite for the cause of ensuring lasting peace in the country.

He said the attack on Police Lines' mosque was a much unfortunate incident, however, he added that our valiant forces will overcome the situation and raise more gallant to crush the curse of terrorism.