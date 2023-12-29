Election activities, arrangements reviewed in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tank and Returning Officer for the National Assembly constituency- NA-43 Tanveer Khan paid a visit to the Gomal University Campus and election training center to review arrangements for the general elections.

According to the district administration, during the visit, he inspected activities with regard to the upcoming elections and issued directives to the officials concerned to ensure comprehensive arrangements.

Returning Officer for the provincial constituency PK-108 Shoaib Ahmed Khan also accompanied him and both officials monitored the training session and expressed satisfaction in this regard.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner mentioned that all staff should carry out their responsibilities in an exemplary manner, ensuring transparency.

APP/slm