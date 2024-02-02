Election activities intensify in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Like in other parts of the country, election activities have intensified in Sargodha division as February 8, the polling day, is approaching fast.

Almost every constituency has been decorated with colorful party flags and posters by the candidates, according to the code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Social media is playing an important role in enabling candidates to reach out to their voters and provide them with a platform to connect easily.

Some area people told APP here on Friday, "Printing and selling of election-related items has picked momentum." A citizen, Muhammad Ramzan, said: "Wholesalers and vendors appear to be overjoyed after getting orders for preparation of party posters."

"As time passes and the general election draw near, political parties would heighten their political wars on the social media platforms," said a youngster, while favouring a party and posting a picture of his favorite politician.

"In Sargodha, various corner meetings, political camps, and rallies have become routine," said a politician while commenting on the election gala.

"Portraits and stickers of different political leaders could easily be noticed on rickshaws, wagons, Suzuki pickups, cars, and private buses," said a student.

"The electioneering process has seen widespread use of social media, where enthusiastic youth and women are actively campaigning for their preferred candidates," said another citizen in Sargodha city.

"This election will be unique due to increased number of young and female voters," believes a politician.