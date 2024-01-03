Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against rejection of nomination papers of PTI candidates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Election Appellant Tribunal of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clubbed appeals against rejection of nominations papers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), candidates and sought answer from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Tribunal, however, reserved its judgment on appeal of Shoaib Shaheen Advocate against rejection of his nomination papers.

The appellant tribunal’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the appeals of Shoaib Shaheen, Niazullah Niazi and Sayed Zafar Ali Shah.

The court clubbed the appeals and instructed the respondents to submit para-wise comments on next hearing. The court inquired that why the returning officer didn’t grant appropriate time to the candidates for removal of objections against them. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till January 5.