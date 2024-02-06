Election arrangements reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A video-link meeting to review arrangements for the general elections was held in the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Interior Punjab Shakeel Ahmad on Tuesday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, CPO Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia and others attended the meeting.

The Additional Chief Secretary took a briefing about installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed briefed the meeting about election arrangements in the division.

She said that installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations had been completed; training of polling staff, transportation plan and all other SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) were in final shape.

A flag march was also held in all districts of the division, she said.