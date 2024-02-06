Election Arrangements Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A video-link meeting to review arrangements for the general elections was held in the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Interior Punjab Shakeel Ahmad on Tuesday.
Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, CPO Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia and others attended the meeting.
The Additional Chief Secretary took a briefing about installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations.
Commissioner Silwat Saeed briefed the meeting about election arrangements in the division.
She said that installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations had been completed; training of polling staff, transportation plan and all other SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) were in final shape.
A flag march was also held in all districts of the division, she said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Control room set up4 minutes ago
-
Two police personnel injured after explosion in South Waziristan4 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held, stolen bikes recovered5 minutes ago
-
Scientists declare Hindu Kush Himalaya, a biosphere on the brink14 minutes ago
-
275 women to contest upcoming elections on general seats14 minutes ago
-
Six illegal arm holders netted14 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for Mansehra, Besham, Mingora notified14 minutes ago
-
ECP instructs political parties to conclude election campaign after deadline14 minutes ago
-
Play titled “Khoon Ki Wadi” staged at PAC14 minutes ago
-
Traffic arrangements for polling day15 minutes ago
-
Gohar Ejaz pledges to ensure robust security for upcoming Polls-202415 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag march regarding election security15 minutes ago